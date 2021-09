CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is giving away the equivalent of a roundtrip airline ticket every day for the next two weeks.

Spot this beauty while strolling through Charleston, post a selfie with the massive jet, tagging #BreezeBirdinCharleston, and go into a drawing for 10,000 BreezePoints — given away each day! the equivalent of a roundtrip ticket to any Breeze direct destination from CHS! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/nHhB8s9XsW — Charleston International Airport (@iflyCHS) September 24, 2021

The “BreezeBird” — a 42-foot long, 32-foot wide, 2,500 pound jet — is parked outside the Charleston Visitors Center.

While it is on display, anyone who posts a selfie with it tagged #BreezeBirdinCharleston will be entered into the contest.

Daily winners will receive 10,000 Breeze Points, which is the equivalent of a roundtrip airfare ticket.