Breeze Airways launches non-stop flights from Charleston to five additional cities

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Charleston International Airport_1524074416334.jpg.jpg

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways on Thursday will launch non-stop flights from Charleston to five additional cities, bringing the total number of the airline’s destinations from Charleston to 11.

Beginning July 8, the airline will offer direct flights to:

  • Akron/Canton Ohio
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Richmond, Virginia

Currently, Breeze flies to:

  • Tampa, Florida
  • Hartford, Connecticut
  • Louisville, Kentucky
  • Norfolk, Virginia
  • Huntsville, Alabama
  • Providence, Rhode Island

Each route has an average flight time of under two hours. Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey says that the addition of these routes “means more direct connections to wonderful locations at unbelievable fares.”

Tickets are currently on sale for the flights launching Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!