Breeze Airways launches non-stop flights from Charleston to five additional cities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways on Thursday will launch non-stop flights from Charleston to five additional cities, bringing the total number of the airline’s destinations from Charleston to 11.

Beginning July 8, the airline will offer direct flights to:

Akron/Canton Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

New Orleans, Louisiana

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Richmond, Virginia

Currently, Breeze flies to:

Tampa, Florida

Hartford, Connecticut

Louisville, Kentucky

Norfolk, Virginia

Huntsville, Alabama

Providence, Rhode Island

Each route has an average flight time of under two hours. Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey says that the addition of these routes “means more direct connections to wonderful locations at unbelievable fares.”

Tickets are currently on sale for the flights launching Thursday.