Breeze Airways launches non-stop flights from Charleston to five additional cities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways on Thursday will launch non-stop flights from Charleston to five additional cities, bringing the total number of the airline’s destinations from Charleston to 11.
Beginning July 8, the airline will offer direct flights to:
- Akron/Canton Ohio
- Columbus, Ohio
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Richmond, Virginia
Currently, Breeze flies to:
- Tampa, Florida
- Hartford, Connecticut
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Providence, Rhode Island
Each route has an average flight time of under two hours. Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey says that the addition of these routes “means more direct connections to wonderful locations at unbelievable fares.”
Tickets are currently on sale for the flights launching Thursday.