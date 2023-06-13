CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways on Tuesday announced a summer sale with one-way flights from Charleston for as low as $35.
The “Summer Blockbuster” fares are available from Charleston to 18 different locations across the country.
The tickets must be purchased by June 19, 2023 for travel between July 5 and August 8, 2023.
Locations and fare are as follows:
- Akron-Canton, OH starting from $55* one way;
- Charleston, WV starting from $45*;
- Cincinnati, OH starting from $35*;
- Columbus, OH starting from $55*;
- Fort Myers, FL starting from $47*;
- Hartford, CT starting from $49*;
- Islip-Long Island, NY starting from $54*;
- Louisville, KY starting from $45* ;
- New Orleans, LA starting from $49*;
- Norfolk, VA starting from $42*;
- Orlando, FL starting from $45*;
- Phoenix starting from $99*;
- Pittsburgh, PA starting from $59*;
- Richmond, VA starting from $45*;
- Syracuse, NY starting from $54*;
- Tampa, FL starting from $45*;
- West Palm Beach, FL starting from $45*; and
- Westchester County, NY starting from $45*.