CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways on Tuesday announced a summer sale with one-way flights from Charleston for as low as $35.

The “Summer Blockbuster” fares are available from Charleston to 18 different locations across the country.

The tickets must be purchased by June 19, 2023 for travel between July 5 and August 8, 2023.

Locations and fare are as follows: