CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways on Tuesday announced a summer sale with one-way flights from Charleston for as low as $35.

The “Summer Blockbuster” fares are available from Charleston to 18 different locations across the country.

The tickets must be purchased by June 19, 2023 for travel between July 5 and August 8, 2023.

Locations and fare are as follows:

  • Akron-Canton, OH starting from $55* one way;
  • Charleston, WV starting from $45*;
  • Cincinnati, OH starting from $35*;
  • Columbus, OH starting from $55*;
  • Fort Myers, FL starting from $47*;
  • Hartford, CT starting from $49*;
  • Islip-Long Island, NY starting from $54*;
  • Louisville, KY starting from $45* ;
  • New Orleans, LA starting from $49*;
  • Norfolk, VA starting from $42*;
  • Orlando, FL starting from $45*;
  • Phoenix starting from $99*;
  • Pittsburgh, PA starting from $59*;
  • Richmond, VA starting from $45*;
  • Syracuse, NY starting from $54*;
  • Tampa, FL starting from $45*;
  • West Palm Beach, FL starting from $45*; and
  • Westchester County, NY starting from $45*.