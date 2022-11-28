CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering $25 flights from Charleston as part of the airline’s one-day-only Cyber Monday sale.

The promotion includes flights from Charleston to the following destinations:

Cincinnati, OH

Fort Meyers, FL

Islip/Long Island, NY

Louisville, KY

Orlando, FL

Richmond, VA

Syracuse, NY

Tampa, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Travel must be between January 4 and February 14, 2023.

Breeze Airways President, Tom Doxey, said that there are no change or cancellation fees for the flights.

Charleston is also a destination for flights from many other cities included in the promotion.

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.