CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering $25 flights from Charleston as part of the airline’s one-day-only Cyber Monday sale.
The promotion includes flights from Charleston to the following destinations:
- Cincinnati, OH
- Fort Meyers, FL
- Islip/Long Island, NY
- Louisville, KY
- Orlando, FL
- Richmond, VA
- Syracuse, NY
- Tampa, FL
- West Palm Beach, FL
Travel must be between January 4 and February 14, 2023.
Breeze Airways President, Tom Doxey, said that there are no change or cancellation fees for the flights.
Charleston is also a destination for flights from many other cities included in the promotion.
Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.