The Arthur Ravenel Bridge linking Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Charleston, S.C., is seen in this March 25, 2013 photograph. The bridge, which cost $632 million to build, has a bike and walking lane on the harbor side that provides stunning views of Charleston, Charleston Harbor and the Atlantic Ocean beyond. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The fourth annual Bridge to Recovery Walk is happening Saturday at Memorial Waterfront Park.

The walk is hosted by FAVOR Lowcountry, a group that “promotes the long-term recovery from substance use disorders.”

From 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., guests can enjoy food and dessert trucks, jump castles, face painting, music, and more.

The first hour will be filled with music, speakers, and introductions. The actual bridge walk will take place at 5:00 p.m.