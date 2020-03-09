Brittlebank Park Pier to close Monday for upgrades

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Upgrades are scheduled to begin Monday for Brittlebank Park in downtown Charleston.

The pier will be closed through March 20th for the first phase of the project, which includes replacing the pier’s framing and decking.

City leaders say it will be upgraded to a recycling plastic deck board, which they say will help the pier better withstand natural elements.

The repairs will be done by the city’s parks department.

“By completing the work in phases, city crews will be better able to assess production and make any necessary adjustments,” said Deputy Director of Parks Wes Chappell. “Our hope is to have the pier re-opened to the public as soon as possible.”