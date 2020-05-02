Brothers give free lemonade to first responders

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Austin (4) and Aaron (5) Hicks aren’t letting their young age stop them from giving back to first responders.

They set up Aj and Austin’s Thirst Stand near their North Charleston home and safely sold lemonade to their neighbors.







They also gave a free bottle to all first responders to thank them for their hard work in the battle against COVID-19.

Unlike most children their age, the brothers didn’t set up the lemonade stand in hopes of earning money; they did it to bring a little happiness to very uncertain times. In the words of Aaron, “lemonade will just make people feel better.”