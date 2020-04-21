Buist Academy expands student body, increases diversity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As part of Buist Academy’s “Mission Critical Action” to increase diversity, the school has offered spots to 112 new students in third through sixth grade for the upcoming school year.

The Charleston County School District (CCSD) reports that of the 112 students offered seats, 108 live in a high poverty zone.

CCSD also identified the race of 108 of the students, 50.9% of whom are minorities.

All 112 of the students performed at or above the 75th national percentile on reading and math standardized tests.