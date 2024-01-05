CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Buist Academy for Advanced Studies will have an eLearning day on Monday.

The Charleston County School District (CCSD) said the reason for the remote learning and workday was due to the logistical impact of President Joe Biden’s scheduled visit to Mother Emanuel in downtown Charleston.

Kaleidoscope and all other extracurricular activities and afterschool programs scheduled for Monday are canceled, according to the district.

Normal school operations will resume on Tuesday.

Buist Academy is located on Calhoun Street across from the historic church.

The Charleston Police Department warned drivers of traffic delays on Monday in anticipation of President Biden’s visit to the Charleston area.

“Road closures should be expected as the President travels to and from his destination to the Mother Emanuel AME Church on Calhoun Street. During the visit, all pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be restricted on Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street,” Charleston Police said.

The event at Mother Emanuel is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.