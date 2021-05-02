Burke High School staff meet with students off-campus to provide assistance, offer support

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Burke High School staff members spent their Saturday visiting students.

We’re told they wanted to hear about anything students and their families are struggling with. It’s also a reminder that the school and district both support and want to help them.

Two staff members brought resources when they knocked on each door. They gave updates on the student’s academic progress along with some goodies.

“We just really want them to know that they have the support of everyone here at our school and our district. We’re hoping to motivate some students to come back in person and we hope to identify some areas where we can help,” said Burke High School principal, Cheryl Swinton.

Swinton says her staff wants to make sure all students have a successful end to the school year.