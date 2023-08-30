CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after a school bus collided with another vehicle Wednesday morning in Charleston.

According to Charleston Police Department, a First Student bus was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the I-26 off-ramp and the Crosstown.

Reports say the bus driver was transported for a non-life-threatening injury.

Officials with Charleston County School District say students were not on board at the time of the crash.

CCSD announced Tuesday that they will implement a half-day on Wednesday and an eLearning day for students on Thursday as Hurrican Idalia approaches the Carolina coast.