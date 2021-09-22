Bus service for Charleston County School District facing staffing shortage, working to hire more drivers

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A company that operates school buses for the Charleston County School District says they are facing some staffing shortages.

The news comes after viewers reached out to News 2 with concerns that their children’s bus drivers were working multiple routes.

Jen Biddinger, a communications manager for First Student, said they are doubling some bus routes to accommodate for staffing shortages. “More than 30 drivers at our Charleston location are unable to work this week for various reasons,” said Biddinger.

First Student says some drivers are covering multiple bus routes – completing one route before beginning the next. “While this can create delays, it enables us to provide service to as many students as possible,” Biddinger said.

The company says it is actively recruiting, hiring, and training new drivers to serve the Charleston County School District. They say increasing their pool of drivers would provide more flexibility to manage day-to-day operations.

“We do have driver candidates in various stages of training and hope to add them to our workforce in the coming weeks,” said Biddinger. “In the meantime, we appreciate the community’s patience and understanding.”