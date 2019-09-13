Business, cars struck by gunfire during an early morning shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies said a business and several cars were struck by gunfire in Hollywood early Friday morning.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 6800 block of Highway 162 in Hollywood just before 2:00 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they observed the business – Baptist Hill Sweet Shop – and four vehicles belonging to patrons inside the business were struck by gunfire.

No one was injured during the incident. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.