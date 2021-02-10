Business is starting to ‘blossom’ once again for local florists

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Valentine’s Day is bringing some much-needed business to local flower shops after a tough year. One local florist told News 2 that they are thankful that business is once again ‘blooming’.

Having shut down in March and opening up again partially ahead of Mother’s Day, Creech’s has been playing it safe. Even now, continuing contactless deliveries, curbside pick-ups, and not allowing customers inside their shop has helped limit the exposure of COVID-19 to their employees.

After a year without large gatherings, local florists have taken a hit. Raleigh Beasley, the manager at Creech’s Florist in North Charleston, said that while some weddings are pushing through in scaled-down sizes, corporate events are no longer happening. While some areas of business diminished for the shop, he said thankfully, others have blossomed like their day-to-day retail.

People are wanting to spread love a little bit more, they are wanting to send flowers when they are having a rough time, or when they are not feeling well, or they just miss them. This year for Valentine’s Day we are seeing a lot more grandmothers getting flowers so that’s really special to see. Raleigh Beasley, Manager Creech’s Florist

Creech’s has all from package specials with stuffed animals, flowers, and chocolates for Valentine’s Day to everyday house plants. Beasley said in his professional opinion, ladies have seen roses time and time again, and while some want roses, others could want something a little different.

With a designer’s choice, you will be able to have a custom bouquet or arrangement that allows the florists to showcase their artistic ability, and Beasley said this is better received by significant others.

As for those who may be a little bit last minute this year, Creech’s has you covered from a safe distance away. They will be open on Sunday and delivering the bulk of their orders Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Beasley said by delivering on Sunday, they also are allowing themselves to take on more deliveries this year.

The shop told News 2 that if you do receive flowers or a plant and you’re unsure as to how to care for it, they say they are just a phone call away.

To order flowers ahead of Valentine’s Day or to call to book arrangements for a wedding, click here.