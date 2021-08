CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is on scene at 2770 Maybank Highway (Food Lion) investigating a suspicious package.

CPD said that as of 2:50 p.m. Monday, nearby businesses have been evacuated.

News 2 is en route to the scene and will provide updates as more details become available.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated. ]