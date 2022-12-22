NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday was expected to be the busiest day of travel at Charleston International Airport ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The airport saw about 88,000 travelers during the 10-day holiday window in 2021. They expect 8-10% more traffic in 2022.

“The Christmas holiday expands for about a two-week period because people go for Christmas and come back after the new year,” explained Spencer Pryor, Deputy Executive Director and Chief Communications Officer for the Charleston County Aviation Authority.

That means there will be plenty of travelers coming and going with excitement for the approaching holiday. People like Jenny Herbut who is heading to Washington DC to shop for some wedding dresses with her mother.

“Then I get to see a lot of friends from high school, and just trying to stay warm because it’s gonna be really cold up there,” she said.

Meanwhile, volunteers with therapy dogs from ‘Paws for Takeoff’ – ready for rubs and scratches – greeted passengers after arriving at the airport on Thursday afternoon.

“I love that. I actually get super nauseous during flights and I’m super sensitive to motion- so coming off I always feel a little out of it … I was really glad to be greeted by dogs, I’m a huge animal lover, so I really enjoyed that,” said Carly Bogart who is visiting family in Charleston.

John Flood and his wife are headed home after visiting their kids on Daniel Island.

“Leaving from visiting them, heading back to the Lansing, Michigan area where it supposed to be 11°, 40 mph winds, and about eight inches of snow,” he said.

And John Sellinger was waiting to pick up his daughter from the airport when she arrives from Nashville for Christmas.

Sellinger brought his grand dog, Frank, to greet his daughter and her dog Minnie. As his daughter arrived, you could see the love and excitement on Frank and Minnie’s faces and John and his daughter’s faces as well.

Airport officials urge passengers to arrive at the airport two hours before their flight. Travelers should also check on their flights ahead of time, especially as winter weather impacts flights across the country.

And remember, you cannot bring wrapped gifts through security.