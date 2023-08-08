Gottrocks is closing on Friday after nearly 20 years of business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry favorite that has earned national recognition for its gourmet sandwiches announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors in September.

Butcher & Bee will close its Morrison Drive location after over a decade.

The restaurant posted the announcement to its Instagram page, explaining “as times, preferences, and our costs have changed, we’ve determined that this concept, in this location, is no longer sustainable.”

The owners are not giving up entirely, though. They’re transforming the space into another location for their other restaurant, The Daily.

The small coffee shop on King Street is “bursting at the seams,” so the team plans to open an expanded concept in the Morrison Drive space.

The Daily + will feature “more parking, plus more seats, plus booze, plus an onside bakery, plus wifi.” The team hopes it will be “easier for regulars and locals to frequent.”

Butcher & Bee will operate Thursday through Monday until September 3.