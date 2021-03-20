CAJM holding assembly to address healthcare, housing in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Justice Ministry (CAJM) on Monday will hold the annual Nehemiah Action Assembly to address healthcare and housing issues in the Lowcountry.
CAJM says that over 2,300 residents and local officials will be in attendance.
Notable guests include Charleston County Council members Rob Wehrman, Rev. Kylon Middleton, and Henry Darby who is also the principal of North Charleston High School, as well as MUSC Board member Dr. Melvin Brown.
The drive-in event begins at 7:00 p.m. and is being held at The Bend. It will also be streamed via Zoom.
CAJM listed the following as the critical issues they hope to address:
- Lack of housing that is affordable
- Over 200,000 people are identified as cost burdened by the housing costs meaning they cannot afford their rent or mortgage payments, leaving many to have to make very tough financial decisions
- Those earning $15 an hour would have to work 54 hours per week to afford a basic two bedroom apartment
- Every year our region needs 2600 of affordable units built to keep pace.
- Right now, less than 10% of that amount is being built each year.
- ● Lack of healthcare that is accessible
- Over 100,000 people in the tri-county area are uninsured.
- Over 50% of those uninsured are Black, Hispanic or LatinX
- 28% of people who are uninsured will postpone seeking care for a serious condition vs. just 5% of insured people
- Over the last 12 months Fetter (our local federally qualified health center) has seen 18,000 new patients