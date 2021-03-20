CAJM holding assembly to address healthcare, housing in the Lowcountry

In the five years since the last Charleston Market-Rate Housing Needs report was done, the Charleston Area Alliance says not much has changed, except for a greater increase of higher-income households that are looking for downtown type housing. Sept. 16, 2020 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Larisa Casillas)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Justice Ministry (CAJM) on Monday will hold the annual Nehemiah Action Assembly to address healthcare and housing issues in the Lowcountry.

CAJM says that over 2,300 residents and local officials will be in attendance.

Notable guests include Charleston County Council members Rob Wehrman, Rev. Kylon Middleton, and Henry Darby who is also the principal of North Charleston High School, as well as MUSC Board member Dr. Melvin Brown.

The drive-in event begins at 7:00 p.m. and is being held at The Bend. It will also be streamed via Zoom.

CAJM listed the following as the critical issues they hope to address: