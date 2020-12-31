Canceled events going into the New Year

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The Flip Flop Drop on Folly Beach and the Polar Bear Plunge on Sullivans Island have both been canceled due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Mayor of Sullivans Island Patrick O’Neil stated “there have been so many super spreader events where you’ve had a large number of people crowded together, unprotected, and the next thing you know you’ve got a real surge in cases.”

The cancellation of these events are leaving an impact on beach restaurants and businesses.

“The 11 PM cutoff for alcohol consumption has probably had a big or bigger impact on the businesses,” mentioned Folly Beach City Mayor Tim Goodwin.

Both mayors remind visitors that the beach and restaurants are open year-round and guests are welcome as long as social distancing is enforced.

“We still have the social distancing in place and we have a masks ordinance which was just reapproved again so it’ll run another 60 days,” Goodwin added.

Mayor Goodwin says they will have extra law enforcement patrolling the beach on New Year’s Eve to ensure crowds are not gathering around the Flip Flop Drop since it is intended for online viewing only.

You can watch a live stream of the Folly Beach Flip Flop Drop on the city’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityoffollybeach