CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three candidates are vying for the open Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees seat, which will be filled in a February 7 Special Election.

The seat for District 6 was won by former CCSD member Erica Cokley, who dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot because of her late withdrawal. Since Cokley declined to accept the position, District 6 voters must now choose a new representative.

Daron Lee Calhoun, Lee Runyon, and Theresa Griffith will be on the ballot.

The election is only open to District 6 residents, which includes people in portions of West Ashley and North Charleston. The deadline to register to vote in the Special Election is January 8, 2023.

Early voting begins Monday, January 23 and ends Friday, February 3. Voters can cast their ballots at the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office (4367 Headquarters Road, North Charleston) Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The following polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day: