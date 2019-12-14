Candlelight vigil to remember loved ones during the holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For many, the holiday season is about spending time with family and celebrating. However, it can be a difficult time for those who have lost their loved ones to homicide.

That’s why the Survivors of Homicide Support Group held a vigil tonight; to celebrate the lives of lost loved ones and find strength in the community.

The MUSC National Crime Victims Research & Treatment Center partners with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to provide group members with grief counseling and support.

Karen Mims has lost multiple family members to homicide and domestic violence. As an avid member of the group, she says this vigil helps bring peace during this time of year.

“We really do look forward to this vigil. It really does help lift our spirits as well, to be among others that feel the same pain as we feel,” says Mims.

Attendees can say a few words, tell stories and perform in tribute of their loved ones. It’s a night filled with both tears and smiles.

“When someone in your family dies, it affects more than them; it affects their whole family, it affects the community, it affects everyone,” says Mims. “That circle is broken not only in the family, but in the community as well.”​

The group holds events similar to this vigil throughout the year while offering a multitude of services to support those going through tough times.

The best way to describe tonight is bittersweet; finding light in those dark situations. For more information on the Survivors of Homicide Support Group, click here.