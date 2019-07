WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police responded to a Lowcountry hotel after a car crashed into a room early Friday morning.

It happened at the Holiday Inn Express on Savannah Highway. A family who was visiting from Indiana jumped the curb and crashed onto the bottom floor room.

A witness, who was staying in the room above, said he thought something had been struck by lightning.

When he looked out of the window, he saw the car half way into the building.

No injuries were reported.