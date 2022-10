AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A car crashed into the marsh along Guerin’s Bridge Road Friday night in Awendaw.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, emergency crews responded to a crash on Guerin’s Bridge Road between Woodville Road and Drew Lane Friday at 11:45 p.m.

Officials say that a driver ran off the road and crashed a car into the marsh.

One vehicle was involved and no injuries were reported.