Car crashes into Mount Pleasant salon and injures one worker

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – Today a local salon is repairing damage after a car crashed through the building and injured one of it’s workers.

Authorities tell news two that a driver was attempting to back out of a parking spot and ended up putting the car in the opposite gear.

It was 1:30 in the afternoon when the stylists of Sola Salon Studios were started by a crash through the window.

An elderly couple was parked outside of the salon and were attempting to back up and out of their parking spot.

Mount pleasant police say the driver had meant to put the car in reverse..But instead..Put it in drive.

While the driver wasn’t hurt, one salon worker was injured during the crash.

“I just had some sprains some bruises I did have six stitches in my foot and a pretty good laceration in my right foot and then they say it looked like a small airline fracture but nothing very significant,” says Kayla Jones, a salon worker.

The salon says they’re expecting to have their broken window repaired and they’re they say their employee is recovering well.