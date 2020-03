WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a townhome in West Ashley Friday morning.

According to CPD spokesman Charles Francis, the incident happened at 11:17 a.m. on Shadow Arbor Circle.

Francis said one person was inside the vehicle and another inside the townhouse at the time of the crash. Both were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash.