CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A car fire on I-26 eastbound is impacting Thursday evening traffic.

The fire happened around 5:29 p.m. near Exit 209, according to the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Fire crews arrived moments later and appeared to be working to get the fire under control.

The two right lanes of I-26 eastbound are closed as of 5:36 p.m.

