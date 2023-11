UPDATE: According to the CCSO social media page, Savannah Hwy reopened around 12:17 p.m.

—

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) notifies drivers to take alternative routes after a single-vehicle collision shut down Savannah Highway’s northbound lanes at Marginal.

CCSO says a car flipped and hit a power pole around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 12. Two occupants were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.