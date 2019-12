CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to learn more about a car that was found partially submerged in Charleston County.

They say the single-vechile crash happened off Highway 17 near Tibwin Road. The car was located in the water.

Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department were working on the vehicle Monday just after 8:00 p.m.

Officials say they located the driver, not in the car, but away from the scene. They were treated for minor injuries.