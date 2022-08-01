CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An office building on Savannah Highway was damaged on Thursday after a car crashed into the building.

According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to a report that an SUV ran off the road and struck a building along Savannah Highway on Thursday.

Reports say the corner of the office was heavily damaged.

Crews worked to stabilize the building and remove the vehicle without causing additional damage to the building.

Once the vehicle was removed, additional shoring was installed to reduce further damage to the building.

No injuries were reported.