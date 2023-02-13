NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Certified child passenger safety technicians will conduct car seat checks on Thursday morning in North Charleston.

According to North Charleston Fire Department, vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children 1 to 12 years old in the United States.

“Car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers,” NCFD said.

Several agencies will team up to host a free car seat check event on February 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 8045 Dorchester Road.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to:

  • Check car seats for proper installation
  • Advise parents and caregivers on how to choose the right car seat
  • Advise parents and caregivers on how to properly install car seats
  • Check for expiration dates and recalls of car seats
  • Demonstrate how to register car seats with manufacturers so parents and caregivers will be notified if there is a recall.

For more information on the event contact Fire Safety Coordinator/Captain, Laura Kondor, of NCFD, at (843) 740-2647 or e-mail LKondor@northcharleston.org.