NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Certified child passenger safety technicians will conduct car seat checks on Thursday morning in North Charleston.
According to North Charleston Fire Department, vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children 1 to 12 years old in the United States.
“Car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers,” NCFD said.
Several agencies will team up to host a free car seat check event on February 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 8045 Dorchester Road.
Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to:
- Check car seats for proper installation
- Advise parents and caregivers on how to choose the right car seat
- Advise parents and caregivers on how to properly install car seats
- Check for expiration dates and recalls of car seats
- Demonstrate how to register car seats with manufacturers so parents and caregivers will be notified if there is a recall.
For more information on the event contact Fire Safety Coordinator/Captain, Laura Kondor, of NCFD, at (843) 740-2647 or e-mail LKondor@northcharleston.org.