NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Certified child passenger safety technicians will conduct car seat checks on Thursday morning in North Charleston.

According to North Charleston Fire Department, vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children 1 to 12 years old in the United States.

“Car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers,” NCFD said.

Several agencies will team up to host a free car seat check event on February 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 8045 Dorchester Road.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to:

Check car seats for proper installation

Advise parents and caregivers on how to choose the right car seat

Advise parents and caregivers on how to properly install car seats

Check for expiration dates and recalls of car seats

Demonstrate how to register car seats with manufacturers so parents and caregivers will be notified if there is a recall.

For more information on the event contact Fire Safety Coordinator/Captain, Laura Kondor, of NCFD, at (843) 740-2647 or e-mail LKondor@northcharleston.org.