CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) will host a car seat check on Wednesday at The Joe.

CFD and local emergency services will provide free car seat safety inspections from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on May 3.

The goal of the event is to check car seats and teach caregivers how to properly install the seat.

CFD says caregivers must be willing to take part in hands-on training and installation.

Organizers request that both the car seat manual and vehicle user manual be on hand.

Caregivers can book appointments ahead of time online and should allow 30-60 minutes for the appointment.

The Charleston RiverDogs Stadium, Joseph P. Riley Park located at 360 Fishburne Street in Charleston.