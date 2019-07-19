Police: Driver dead after hitting power line and building off Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Dominion Energy is working to restore power after a deadly single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

It happened on Dorchester Road at Lexington Avenue before 2 a.m.

The North Charleston Police Department says the driver lost control and hit a power pole, a business sign, a parked van, proceeded through a building, hit a truck, and then came to rest inside the building.

Officers say the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and died at the scene.

The crash caused power outages across Charleston County.

Dominion Energy is working to restore power. Crews say they are waiting on a transformer to be delivered. Work could take another 2 hours before eastbound lanes reopen.

Westbound lanes are open to traffic.

A detour is in place and some traffic signals are not working at this time.

North Charleston Police is investigating the crash.

