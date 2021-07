WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is directing traffic as crews work to restore traffic lights on Ashley River Rd.

Officials say a single vehicle accident occurred at 3:50 a.m. where a motorist struck a utility pole on Ashley River Rd. near Old Towne Rd.

Officers are on scene directing traffic as crews work to restore the traffic lights in the area, so drivers should proceed with caution in the area.

No injuries were reported.