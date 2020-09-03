Caravan of Love: Group to travel from Charleston to Columbia to call for hate crime legislation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundred of people will be traveling across the state as they call for hate crime legislation.

A ‘Caravan of Love’ will gather at Mother Emanuel in downtown Charleston on Sunday, including cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and trucks, where they will travel to the site of the Orangeburg Massacre before making a trip to the Statehouse in Columbia.

Their goal is to draw attention to the fact that South Carolina is one of three states without a hate crime law.

The ‘Caravan of Love’ will gather in downtown Charleston on Sunday, September 6th at 12:00 p.m.

For more information, call 803-908-7775 or visit www.bbconline.org/caravan-of-love-2020/