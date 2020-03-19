Carnival Sunshine crew will remain on ship for at least two weeks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Ports Authority advised that all of the approximately 1,100 crew members of the Carnival Sunshine will “remain on the ship for at least 14 days.”

Carnival said that although the entire crew is healthy, “they will remain on the ship for the mutual benefit and safety of both residents and crew members.”

Crews members will not be isolated on board- the ship will be “open” and “general maintenance, sanitation, and…other ongoing efforts” will be continued.

The ship has been docked in Charleston since March 16, when it came into port and disembarked passengers. After the passengers disembarked, the ship relocated to its current position at the Columbus Street Terminal.

The Sunshine has been periodically sailing out to sea “for the lawful disposal of gray water and to take on water for their needs.”