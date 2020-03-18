Carnival Sunshine was seen leaving port on Wednesday, no passengers on board

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Carnival Sunshine, which has been docked in Charleston Harbor since Monday, was seen leaving port on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Carnival told News 2 the cruise ship Carnival Sunshine and other ships in the fleet will leave their homeport from time to time for “operational considerations.”

We’re told only crew members are on the ship and no passengers are on-board.

Officials previously said the ship would be in port for at least a month after U.S. officials ordered cruise ships to shut down due to the coronavirus.