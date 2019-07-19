Carriage horse falls during tour in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City officials say a carriage horse fell during tour Friday afternoon.

Charleston director of Livability and Tourism, Dan Riccio issued a statement about the incident which involved a Palmetto Carriage horse around 1:30 p.m.

According to Ricco, Palmetto carriage #142, pulled by horses Barnum and Bailey, was on a tour when Barnum tripped and fell to her knees while traveling on Pitt Street.

Barnum was able to immediately rise to her feet unassisted, and Palmetto Carriage employees responded to the scene to assist.

Riccio said the carriage returned to the barn where City Equine Manager Shannon Tilman examined Barnum. Shannon observed minor abrasions on Barnum’s left front corpus, fetlock, elbow, and left hind hock. Palmetto Carriage notified a veterinarian to respond to the company barn and conduct a full exam.

“Dr. Katie Lowenstein from Edisto Equine Veterinary Clinic responded, conducted a medical assessment, reported that the horse did not suffer any significant injuries and treated the small abrasions. The doctor indicated that Barnum could return to work on Monday, July 22, 2019,” he said.

No passengers on the carriage were injured during the event.