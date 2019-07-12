Carriage horse falls, suffers minor injuries in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the City of Charleston said a carriage horse fell during a tour Friday morning and suffered minor injuries.

It happened during a Palmetto Carriage Tour, pulled by horses Buck and Bud around 11:30 a.m.

Buck’s back left leg got stuck in a carriage strap, causing the horse to trip and fall.

We’re told Buck was able to get back up on his own. Thankfully, no passengers were hurt.

Once back at the barn, an employee saw small cuts on Buck, so a vet was called in for treatment.

They say after a full exam; Buck did not have any significant injuries and treated the small abrasions. The vet said he could return to work on Monday.