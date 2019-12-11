CARTA and Affordabike to give away 20 bikes for Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transport Authority (CARTA) wants to make taking the bus more accessible to Lowcountry riders.

CARTA announced a partnership with Affordabike to refurbish 20 lost and found bikes, and provide them to residents in need.

According to the press release, the program is aimed at alleviating the “first mile-last mile problem”, which refers to difficulties faced by those who must walk more than a quarter mile to and from bus stops.

CARTA anticipates that making the trip to and from the bus stop easier will encourage more participation in their Rack and Ride program.

CARTA reminds riders that all of their busses, “except free DASH shuttles, are equipped with bike racks.”

Those who could benefit from the program, or who know someone who could benefit from the program, can submit requests and nominations until December 17 by contacting CARTA in one of these ways:

Messaging the CARTA Facebook account

Tagging @RideCARTA on Twitter

Emailing memerson@ridecarta.com

According to the press release, CARTA staff will select the winners of the bikes.

Recipients can pick up their bikes from the CARTA facility at 3664 Leeds Ave. from December 18-20.