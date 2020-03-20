CARTA announces schedule changes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, CARTA is modifying their schedule.

Officials said that since CARTA is “mobility lifeline” for may people, including those in critical services, they want to continue operations for as long as they can “in a safe manner and in accordance with emergency guidelines.” CARTA urges everyone who can to stay home.

Beginning Monday, most buses will run on a “Sunday Schedule.”

A few routes will operate on a “Sunday Schedule” plus additional hours:

Route 10: First trip leaves Rivers Avenue and Mall Drive at 6:05 a.m. and services the Superstop at 6:16 a.m. Several additional morning trips will be added. Passengers should follow the regular Sunday schedule for the remainder of the day.

Route 11: First trip leaves Meeting and Mary streets at 5:54 a.m. First trip leaves Tanger Outlets at 6:38 a.m. Several additional morning trips will be added. Passengers should follow the regular Sunday schedule for the remainder of the day.

Route 12: First trip leaves the park-and-ride at 6:20 a.m. First trip leaves the Superstop at 7:45 a.m. Several additional morning trips will be added. Passengers should follow the regular Sunday schedule for the remainder of the day.

Route 32: First trip leaves the Superstop at 6 a.m. First trip leaves Citadel Mall at 6:33 a.m. Several additional morning trips will be added. Passengers should follow the regular Sunday schedule for the remainder of the day.

Route 33: First trip leaves Ashley River/Bees at 6:01 a.m. First trip leaves Meeting and Mary streets at 7 a.m. Several additional morning trips will be added. Passengers should follow the regular Sunday schedule for the remainder of the day.

HOP service will be temporarily reduced, with service every half hour between 9:00 a.m. and 10:26 p.m. The last ride will leave at 10:00 p.m.

DASH Route 211 is service is temporarily reduced as well. The first trip will depart Spring Street at 8:16 a.m. and service will continue every 20 minutes, following the “Sunday Schedule” for the rest of the day.

Express Route 4 has been suspended until further notice.