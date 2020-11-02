CARTA approves free student fare program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The CARTA Board of Directors on Monday announced plans to permanently provide free transportation for all K-12 students as part of their Free Student Fare initiative.

The initiative began in 2019 as a pilot program, and since its inception monthly ridership has shot up, according to CARTA.

Under the program, all public and private school students can ride any CARTA bus or route for free.

CARTA Board of Directors Chairman, Mike Seekings, explained:

“The Free Student Fare initiative permanently eliminates a mobility barrier for students,

sets the stage for the next generation of transit ridership and offers relief to parents

whose children ride CARTA.”

He continued, saying “getting to school, recreational activities or a part-time job is easier than ever for students and making those connections for free today allows kids to get comfortable

with public transit.”

Riders and parents can track buses via the Transit App, and routes can be viewed at RideCARTA.com.