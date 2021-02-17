CARTA board to vote on beach shuttle from Mount Pleasant to Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, CARTA will propose permanently implementing a beach shuttle to their board.

CARTA and the Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) had a test run in September which officials say was a success.

The proposal is for a seasonal weekend shuttle that will run between the Mount Pleasant DMV and Ocean Blvd at 14th Ave on the island.

The shuttle would also run on summer holidays including Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day.

Service would run hourly with the first trip departing from Mount Pleasant at 9 AM and the last return trip arriving at the Mount Pleasant DMV by 6 pm.

Daniel Brock, Regional Strategist for BCD Council of Governments says the fare cost has not yet been set.

“It could also help with some of the parking issues on Isle of Palms as they sort out some of the details on how they want to move forward as well. Again, it is a regional tool and the BCD Council of Governments regional tools help us all move forward together,” stated Brock.

On Wednesday, the CARTA board could vote to approve the shuttle route or request some changes and leave it open for further discussion.