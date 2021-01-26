CARTA, DHEC to offer COVID-19 testing at two hub locations in Charleston and North Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority and Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Tuesday a partnership to provide COVID-19 testing at two key hub locations.

DHEC will provide mobile testing kiosks at the Mary Street (63 Mary Street) and SuperStop (3376 Rivers Avenue) CARTA locations beginning February 1st.

Walk-up testing will be available from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. No appointment is necessary.

Pre-registration for testing is available online at www.gogettested.com. Those seeking tests can also register onsite with assistance from staff.

“The partnership offers readily available and much-needed testing for transit-dependent individuals,” said CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings. “Additionally, given the central location of both testing sites, many will now be able to walk to get a Covid-19 screening. Ultimately, this program is addressing an acute transportation issue related to testing during a national health crisis.”

Tests will be administered through the WellHealth GoGetTested program and samples will be collected orally via pain-free oropharyngeal (OP) swab. Turnaround time for results is 48-96 hours and results will be provided by email or text message.

The program is being made possible by the cooperation and support of Charleston County, the City of Charleston, the City of North Charleston, and the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments.

According to a news release on Tuesday, the program in the Charleston area was established after State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis identified a similar operation in Columbia.

“When DHEC approached me about the opportunity, I was enthused because CARTA provides an essential, yet often overlooked, role in our local economy. The health and safety of its riders and operators is paramount, and providing screening services at two key hubs will go a long way in sustaining our community amidst a national health crisis,” said Rep. Pendarvis.

Once the program was recommended, Charleston County and the region’s two largest municipalities worked quickly to make the testing sites a reality.