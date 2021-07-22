CARTA expands on-demand service to healthcare facilities

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CARTA announced on Thursday that the service hours for CARTA On Demand is being extended by an additional 10 hours per week.

The service, which “offers same-day, door-to-door service for seniors age 55 and up and current Tel-A-Ride customers throughout the designated CARTA service area to and/or from specified healthcare facilities in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, and on the Peninsula,” is through a partnership with UBER and UZURV.

Rides can be scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and cost $4 each way. Trips can be booked up to 30 days in advance or as little as one hour prior.

Wheelchair accessibility is offered through UZURV, “and riders must request a ride through the CARTA OnDemand customer service center at (843) 592-3505.”

Uber riders can request trips in the app. A voucher is required, and seniors can apply by calling (843) 529-6284.

CARTA noted that it will subsidize the difference in cost of the ride up to $21, but “customers will be responsible for any cost beyond the $21 value of the subsidy.” The total cost of the ride will be provided in advance.

