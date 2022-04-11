CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) and TriCounty Link on Monday announced that online mobile tickets are now available.

The option comes thanks to a partnership with mobile ticketing app, Token Transit.

Riders can purchase digital bus passes via the app for immediate use or to use in the future. The passes will appear in the app and be scanned once riders are onboard.

CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings explained that the app is another step towards making CARTA more “convenient and efficient.”

“For years, smartphones have made it easy for users to stay connected in the digital space,” Seekings said. “Now, with the help of the Token Transit app, connecting our riders to destinations throughout the region will be as easy as the click of a button.”

