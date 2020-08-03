CARTA is monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias, anticipates discontinuing service Monday evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CARTA is monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias and continues to operate Monday afternoon.

Leaders say the buses will act in accordance with Charleston County’s High Wind Bridge Procedures and they do anticipate discontinuing service across bridges at some point Monday evening when high winds are expected to lash the area.

CARTA says they will provide notice when that decision is made.

Leaders remind riders that flooding is expected in the service area which could result in significant delays and detours.

You are asked to limit all travel to essential trips only. Please visit www.ridecarta.com for more information.