CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transport Authority (CARTA) will offer free rides through the month of May.

The #NoPayMay initiative will kickoff May 1, 2022.

CARTA is hoping that giving riders the opportunity to try out services for free will encourage more riders to use the service routinely throughout the year.

CARTA OnDemand rides are not included in the promotion, as they are contracted separately.

Additional details are expected to be released during a press conference at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.