CARTA offering free rides to nurses on National Nurses Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CARTA on Wednesday announced that Lowcountry nurses will be offered free rides on National Nurses Day, May 6.

Thanks to a sponsorship from Proterra, a battery-electric bus manufacturer, nurses can get free rides on all CARTA routes by showing their current healthcare ID.

CARTA Board of Directors Chairman, Mike Seekings, said that CARTA is happy to “provide this benefit as a ‘thank you’ to all nurses serving on the frontlines in our community who continue to go the extra mile every single day.” He emphasized that “nurses are the lifeblood of our community and that has only been underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Those interested can use the Transit App to plan rides and research routes.