CARTA Park and Ride location opens in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The first dedicated Park and Ride lot is now open for CARTA passengers in North Charleston.

The Rivers Avenue Park and Ride is located next to Texas Roadhouse on Melnick Drive. It’s adjacent to the new T-Mobile telecom center.

The lot has nearly 300 parking spaces, bike racks, shelters, and bathrooms for those waiting to take public transportation.

CARTA said the lot is fenced in and will be monitored around the clock.

The Rivers Avenue Park and Ride first launched in 2007 – it is now the busiest of the seven park and ride location in the Lowcountry.