CARTA receives supply of locally made hand sanitizer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Regional Transport Authority (CARTA) received a 55-gallon drum filled with hand sanitizer from High Wire Distilling Company on monday.

Courtesy of: CARTA Facebook

The supply of hand sanitizer will be distributed across the CARTA transit system “in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the region.”

The sanitizer was purchased with federal funding provided by the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

CARTA board chairman, Mike Seekings, said that “it’s a good way for us to make sure that just one more part of our process of moving people around the community is safer for everybody out there.” He also said that he plans to keep the sanitizing available after the pandemic, as it’s a “great idea.”

Although High Wire typically makes gin and whiskey, cofounder Ann Marshall said that they plan to make hand sanitizer “as long as there’s a need.”